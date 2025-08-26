Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing emerging technology-driven terrorism threats in partnership with the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, spoke at the opening of the second national workshop under the CT-Tech Plus Initiative in Abuja, yesterday.

CT-Tech, which is Counter-Terrorism Technologies Initiative is a UN–led programme aimed at helping countries deal with the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists, while also ensuring human rights and the rule of law.

Laka said that the workshop was focused on assessing threats stemming from the use of new technologies for terrorist purposes, and developing national counter-terrorism policies and operational responses.

He expressed appreciation to the UN Office of Counter-terrorism, the UN Counter-terrorism Centre, Interpol and the EU for their steadfast support and collaboration with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the CT-Tech Plus initiative is a two-year joint programme of the UN Office of Counter-terrorism, the UN Counter-terrorism Centre and Interpol funded by the EU.

He said the programme was designed to support partner states in addressing the evolving risks posed by terrorists’ exploitation of emerging technologies, while ensuring that responses remain anchored in the rule of law, human rights and gender sensitivity.

The coordinator said the workshop was built on the success of the first national workshop on Nigeria’s law enforcement capabilities for new technologies in counter-terrorism, held in July.

He added that Nigeria recognised the urgent need to anticipate, assess and mitigate threats from digital platforms, encryption, unmanned systems and artificial intelligence increasingly exploited by terrorist groups.

Laka commended the wide representation of stakeholders, including policymakers, security and law enforcement agencies, criminal justice actors, regulators and subject matter experts.

According to him, the inclusiveness reflects Nigeria’s whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to counter-terrorism.

He encouraged participants to contribute actively to the workshop, adding that deliberations and recommendations would feed directly into Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy and review reports.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, Chargé d’Affaires of EU Delegation to Nigeria, said the EU stood firmly with Nigeria and other partners in what he described as “the most asymmetric war” facing global, regional and national security.

Vergos said the threat of terrorism was not only to security, but also to economies, democracy, human rights and peaceful coexistence, adding that international cooperation remained critical in tackling the menace.

According to him, the EU’s counter-terrorism approach is rooted in doctrines of prevention, protection, prosecution, response, as well as counter-radicalisation and the fight against violent extremism.

The EU official noted that technological advances had increased vulnerabilities, adding that individuals with the right skills could cause catastrophic damage using digital tools.

He, however, commended Nigeria’s progress in building counter-terrorism and cyber capabilities, citing the establishment of the National Cybercrime Centre, the Army Cyber Defence Unit and the NCTC’s in-house expertise.

”Nigeria’s regional engagements, such as the West African Police Information System, further demonstrate the country’s commitment to collective security.

”EU views its partnership with Nigeria not merely as capacity building but as a peer-to-peer collaboration anchored on mutual trust and feedback,” he said.

Similarly,Kimairis Toogood, Peace and Development Advisor, Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, urged Nigeria and its partners to adopt new technologies in counter-terrorism efforts responsibly and in full compliance with human rights standards.

Toogood said the initiative would:“strengthen Nigeria’s law enforcement framework to counter the misuse of technology by terrorists while upholding the rule of law and protecting fundamental rights.”

She added that the threats posed by the misuse of technology were evolving faster than the ability of national and global institutions to respond, presenting serious challenges to law enforcement and security agencies worldwide.

“New and emerging technologies hold transformative potential for development and human rights.

”But the same tools; artificial intelligence, encrypted communication and virtual assets are increasingly exploited by terrorists for recruitment, radicalisation, financing and attacks,” she said.