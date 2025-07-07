From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has again underscored Nigeria’s firm stance against nuclear weapons testing, emphasising the country’s dedication to a comprehensive nuclear test ban.

According to a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President stated this when he had an audience with a delegation from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), led by Executive Secretary, Robert Floyd, at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Shettima highlighted Africa’s urgent need to focus on pressing challenges such as poverty and climate change rather than pursuing nuclear armament.

“The outcome of any nuclear conflict is never a win-win situation; it is always the opposite,” the VP stated.

“We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons.”

He praised the CTBTO for its vigilance and global monitoring network, noting that the organisation’s 337 stations worldwide successfully detected all seven nuclear tests conducted by North Korea.

“I want to assure and reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban, and I want to appreciate your organisation for the extra vigilance you have taken,” he added.

Beyond nuclear monitoring, the Vice President acknowledged the CTBTO’s broader contributions to global ecological stability.

“The beauty of CTBTO’s function is that its monitors also serve civilian purposes, especially in assisting us to detect tsunamis, volcanic seismic activities. Your functions are contributing to the global stability of our ecology,” he remarked.

Floyd on his part commended Nigeria’s leadership under President Bola Tinubu for its role in advancing global norms against nuclear testing.

He described the partnership between Nigeria and the CTBTO as “natural,” highlighting the country’s active involvement through the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

Floyd highlighted the importance of data provided by these agencies in early warning systems that save lives by detecting natural disasters and other threats to ecological balance.

Acting Chairman of NAEC, Anthony Ekedegwa, echoed the significance of Nigeria’s collaboration with the CTBTO, noting that it has been vital in building capacity and advancing the nuclear sector within the country.

Similarly, the Director General and CEO of the NNRA, Yau Idris, spoke on the joint efforts to ensure global compliance with international nuclear test bans.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Permanent Secretary Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, CTBTO’s Senior External Relations Officer Charles Oko, and representatives from NAEC and NNRA.

This reaffirmation of Nigeria’s commitment to nuclear disarmament comes at a time when Africa faces critical socio-economic and environmental challenges, with the government signalling a clear preference for sustainable development over military escalation.