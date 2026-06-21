Nigeria, China to hold political consultation meeting

FG reiterates commitment to One-China policy

Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China have concluded plans to hold a political consultation meeting in July 2026.

This is even as the federal government reiterated its commitment to the One-China policy.

The development was the outcome of a meeting between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, in Abuja.

The meeting, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, was convened to discuss details of the upcoming political consultation meeting in July.

Ebienfa, in a statement issued in Abuja, said that during the meeting, Ahmed reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China, describing the relationship between both countries as one of immense importance to Nigeria’s foreign policy and economic development objectives.

Ahmed also underscored the importance of sustained consultations and enhanced synergy between both countries ahead of forthcoming bilateral engagements, particularly the Nigeria-China sub-committee meeting.

“He noted that such engagements would provide an opportunity for both sides to align priorities and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Ebienfa said.

In his remarks, the Chinese envoy reaffirmed China’s commitment to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Nigeria.

He stated that the forthcoming consultations would serve as an opportunity to review progress made in implementing agreements reached during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024, as well as subsequent bilateral engagements between the two countries.

“Ambassador Yu highlighted significant achievements in Nigeria-China cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development, trade, industrialisation, power generation and railway modernisation. He also commended the positive impact of China’s zero-tariff policy for eligible Nigerian exports, which came into effect on May 1, 2026, noting that the initiative had already contributed to increased Nigerian exports to the Chinese market and would further stimulate investment, industrial growth and job creation.

“On bilateral and multilateral issues, the Chinese Ambassador expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s continued support on issues of mutual concern.

“He further conveyed China’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in regional peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts, multilateral affairs, artificial intelligence governance, educational exchanges, cultural diplomacy and youth development initiatives.

“Ambassador Yu also acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria and its security agencies in addressing security challenges affecting foreign nationals and investments, while emphasising the importance of sustaining measures aimed at ensuring a safe and conducive environment for business operations and foreign investment,” Ebienfa also said.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China policy and its determination to deepen cooperation with China in critical sectors, including industrialisation, agriculture, information and communication technology, transportation, education, healthcare and human capital development.

He emphasised the federal government’s commitment to promoting value addition, manufacturing and technology-driven economic growth as part of its broader economic transformation agenda.

According to Ebienfa, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close consultations and strengthening bilateral cooperation in pursuit of shared development goals.

“The meeting concluded on a cordial note, with both countries expressing confidence in the continued growth of the Nigeria-China strategic partnership.”