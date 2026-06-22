Nigeria, China share cultural heritage at Dragon Boat Festival in Enugu

In a colourful blend of tradition, storytelling and shared meals, China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) hosted a cultural exchange programme at its Enugu New Town Road Project site to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, deepening people-to-people ties between Chinese and Nigerian staff.

The event, themed “Zongzi Aroma Spreads Warmth, Jointly Building the Silk Road”, brought together employees of both nationalities in a lively celebration that highlighted cultural heritage while strengthening workplace camaraderie and mutual understanding.

A key feature of the programme was a bilingual documentary screening that traced the origins, customs and historical significance of the Dragon Boat Festival, one of China’s most important traditional celebrations.

The presentation offered Nigerian participants a closer look at the festival’s symbolism, rituals and communal values.

In a reciprocal cultural gesture, Nigerian employees introduced their Chinese colleagues to the Igogo Harvest Festival, sharing its historical roots and cultural meaning. The exchange created a shared platform for storytelling, allowing both sides to reflect on traditions rooted in gratitude, unity, respect for heritage and communal celebration.

Speaking at the event, CCCC Project Manager Jin Haibing said the initiative aligns with broader China–Africa cultural exchange goals and marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria.

According to him, cultural programmes of this nature reflect the company’s belief that infrastructure development should go hand in hand with human connection and social understanding.

“Beyond engineering and construction, we see our projects as bridges between people and cultures. This celebration reflects the friendship that continues to grow between our Chinese and Nigerian colleagues,” he said.

One of the most engaging moments of the event was an interactive culinary session during which Nigerian workers taught their Chinese counterparts how to prepare Okpa, a widely enjoyed delicacy in south-eastern Nigeria.

The hands-on activity drew laughter, teamwork and curiosity as participants learnt by doing.

The programme also featured informal cultural interactions, where employees discussed shared values such as hard work, patriotism, gratitude and collective progress, reinforcing bonds built on daily collaboration at the project site.

CCCC reiterated its commitment to localisation and community engagement, noting that its operations in Nigeria extend beyond infrastructure delivery to include cultural exchange, skills sharing and initiatives that promote stronger community relations.

At the close of the event, Chinese and Nigerian employees exchanged goodwill messages, expressing optimism for successful project delivery, improved cooperation and lasting friendship between both nations.

The celebration underscored the growing role of cultural diplomacy within international infrastructure projects, illustrating how shared experiences on-site can translate into deeper understanding and stronger bilateral ties between China and Nigeria.