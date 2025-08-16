…As envoy says China boasts over 5,000 years of uninterrupted history, 56 ethnic groups, numerous languages, dialects

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China, yesterday, hosted the 2025 China-Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival.

The event which was organised by the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, the African Fashion Festival Vogue and the Chinese Tourism Promoters Initiative, brought together, government officials, the diplomatic community, Chinese nationals and friends of China.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, said the ceremony was put together to witness the beautiful convergence of two civilizations and the growing friendship between the people of China and Nigeria.

Welcoming guests on behalf of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhou congratulated Nigeria and China on the occasion of the festival and expressed China’s sincere gratitude to all friends who have contributed to the China-Nigeria friendship.

He further said China and Nigeria were both ancient civilizations with profound historical and cultural heritage, adding that China boasts over 5,000 years of uninterrupted history, 56 ethnic groups, and numerous languages and dialects.

“This cultural diversity has shaped China’s open, inclusive, and harmonious national character. Meanwhile, Nigeria, the cradle of the Nok culture, treasures 3,000 years of history, more than 250 ethnic groups, and over 500 languages, along with vibrant traditional arts. This rich tapestry showcases unique cultural charm of the African continent. All of this reflects how cultural diversity and inclusiveness are deeply embedded in the DNA of both our civilizations,” Zhou said.

Zhou also said tourism exchanges between both countries were equally dynamic.

The Chinese Deputy Ambassador stated that from the Great Wall to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, from Mount Tai to Zuma Rock, the world-class cultural and natural landmarks have become vital bridges connecting people of both countries and deepening the friendship between China and Nigeria.

He further said that despite the vast distance between China and Nigeria, both countries grow ever closer through cultural and tourism exchanges.

“In recent years, as high-level interactions and people-to-people exchanges have flourished, our cultural and tourism cooperation has reached new heights. More and more African friends are getting to know China through platforms like the China Cultural Center, Confucius Institutes, the “Chinese Bridge” competition, and “China Corners.” At the same time, many young Chinese have fallen in love with this warm and dynamic nation through work, study, and travel here. Today, we’re top travel choices for each other: for Chinese tourists, Nigeria is one of Africa’s top spots, and for Nigerian tourists, China is one of the go-to destinations in Asia.

“As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, exchanges and mutual learning make civilizations richer and more colorful. That’s exactly what today’s festival is all about!” Zhou further said.

He recalled that last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, elevated the bilateral relations between both countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in the China-Nigeria ties.

Zhou also said that last month, in his congratulatory letter to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Meeting, President Xi announced that China will implement zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for 53 African countries, saying that the move absolutely included Nigeria.

Zhou added that the year 2026 marks the ‘China-Africa Year of Cultural and People-to-People Exchange,’ even as he said that China stands ready to work hand in hand with Nigeria to put both leaders’ consensus into action.

“Guided by the GCI, we’ll advance dialogue between civilizations, deepen our cultural and tourism cooperation, and build greater mutual understanding. Working together, we’ll build a high-quality China-Nigeria community with a shared future!” Zhou stated.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, said for over half a century, China and Nigeria have shared deep and mutual beneficial relations in culture, trade, technology and education.

“Today’s festival deepens that bond, allowing our people to experience one another’s tradition, cuisines, music, fashion and artistic expressions. Indeed, our ministry recognises that culture and tourism are not only vehicles of identity and heritage, but also powerful drivers of economic growth, job creation and social cohesion,” Muhammad said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, said the Nigeria–China partnership extended far beyond diplomacy and trade.

Tuggar who was represented by the Director, Reforms and Innovations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, also said the partnership between both countries was about people-to-people connections.

“Today’s festival embodies that spirit. It assures us that by celebrating each other’s heritage, we strengthen not just our cultural bonds, but also our political, social, and economic cooperation,” Tuggar said.

……………………………………………………………………

Photo Caption

The Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou (3rd l), the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad (3rd r), the Director, Reforms and Innovations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi (2nd l), the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero (2nd r) and others during the celebration of

the 2025 China-Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival in Abuja.