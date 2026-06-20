Nigeria breaks new ground with first dedicated Privacy Law Report

Nigeria has taken a major step towards strengthening privacy and data protection jurisprudence with the launch of the Nigerian Privacy Law Report (NPLR), a specialised electronic law report dedicated to documenting unreported High Court decisions on privacy and data protection.

The initiative, unveiled by Dr Olumide Babalola, a leading Nigerian privacy and data protection lawyer, is designed to bridge a critical gap in the country’s legal system by making previously inaccessible judicial decisions available to lawyers, judges, academics, regulators and members of the public.

The NPLR, which is free to access electronically, seeks to preserve and promote the development of privacy jurisprudence in Nigeria by creating a central repository for court decisions shaping the interpretation and enforcement of privacy rights under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and the General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) 2025.

Dr Babalola said the report would ensure that important judicial pronouncements on privacy and data protection no longer remain hidden from the legal community and the public.

The publication comes at a time when privacy-related disputes are increasing before Nigerian courts, with data protection rights gaining recognition as enforceable rights under constitutional and fundamental rights procedures.

The NPLR is expected to play a significant role in strengthening legal practice by providing access to precedents that will guide lawyers, judges and researchers in resolving emerging privacy and data protection issues.

Beyond accessibility, the report will promote consistency in judicial decisions by strengthening the doctrine of stare decisis, the principle that courts should follow established precedents.

Legal scholars and researchers are also expected to benefit from the platform as it provides primary legal materials for studying the growth of privacy rights and data protection regulation in Nigeria.

The initiative will equally support regulatory institutions, including the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), by providing insight into how courts interpret and apply data protection laws.

Dr Babalola also emphasised the need for responsible law reporting practices, noting that publishers of judicial decisions must comply with data protection principles, including fairness and data minimisation, when handling personal information contained in court judgments.

The Nigerian Privacy Law Report is described as the first dedicated privacy law report of its kind in Africa and one of the few known globally, marking Nigeria as a pioneer in privacy scholarship and legal reporting.

The quarterly publication will be available free of charge through its official platform, giving legal professionals, businesses, civil society groups and data subjects greater access to evolving privacy law decisions.

The launch is expected to contribute significantly to transparency, accountability and the continued growth of Nigeria’s digital rights and data protection ecosystem.