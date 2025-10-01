By John Ogunsemore

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Bola Tinubu administration of abandoning Nigerians.

Atiku stated this in a statement to commemorate the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary.

He maintained that millions of Nigerians have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland under the Tinubu administration.

Atiku said, “It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland.

“Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme.

“But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people.

“Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians have another opportunity to make things right in 2027.

Atiku said, “The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot.

“Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls.

“That is the power no cabal can take away from the people.”