By John Ogunsemore

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on leaders across all levels to prioritise good governance as Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, emphasising the need for youth inclusion in decision-making, educational advancement, security, and sustainable economic growth.

This is contained in a Wednesday statement signed by Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, Executive Director of Administration and Planning at NANS National Headquarters.

NANS congratulated the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its citizens on the milestone, describing the occasion as a reminder of the sacrifices made by founding fathers, nationalists, and patriots who secured the nation’s freedom and sovereignty.

“Sixty-five years after independence, Nigeria stands as a nation blessed with abundant human and natural resources, resilient citizens, and an enduring spirit of hope,” the statement reads in part.

The national student body noted that the future of Nigeria rests on the strength of its youths, urging a reflection on the country’s journey and a renewed commitment to building a nation characterised by justice, equity, and opportunities for all.

NANS stressed that the independence celebration extends beyond historical commemoration, serving as an opportunity to renew resolve in protecting democracy, upholding national unity, and advancing the “Nigerian dream.”

It added, “As Nigerian students, we remain steadfast as the voice of the voiceless, the conscience of the nation, and partners in shaping a progressive Nigeria.

“We urge every Nigerian youth to embrace peace, innovation, and patriotism as tools to drive positive change.

“Together, with courage and vision, we can transform our challenges into opportunities and reposition Nigeria on the path of greatness.”