Niger stakeholders endorse Tinubu, Gov Bago, Sani Musa for 2027

From Idu Jude



The advocacy group, Niger Without Borders has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State for a second term, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for a third term in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at a press conference held in Abuja.

In his address, Comrade Hussaini Abubakar described the decision as rooted in performance, policy direction, and measurable outcomes at both federal and state levels.

“After a careful and evidence-based assessment of governance at the federal and subnational levels, Niger Without Borders hereby endorses the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for a second term, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for a third term in 2027,” the group declared.

The statement highlighted President Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that difficult decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market have begun yielding results.

It cited a narrowing fiscal deficit (from over 5% to around 3% of GDP), strengthening economic growth projections approaching 4.5%, easing inflation from above 30% to the mid-teens, improved external reserves, and higher government revenue.

“These gains did not come without sacrifice. But they have placed Nigeria on a path that is sustainable,” the speech stated, warning that disrupting the current trajectory would amount to regression.

On Governor Bago, popularly known as the “Farmer Governor,” the group praised his focus on agriculture, positioning Niger State as a potential food production hub for Nigeria and West Africa through mechanised farming, irrigation investments, and rural infrastructure development.

“What we are witnessing is a shift from subsistence agriculture to agribusiness. This matters not just for Niger State, but for Nigeria’s food security,” it added.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was commended for moving beyond routine representation to strategic legislative influence, including sponsoring bills on employment, infrastructure protection, and institutional reforms, as well as effective committee roles.

The group argued that Nigeria is in a critical consolidation phase of reforms initiated in 2023 and urged citizens to prioritise continuity, stability, and progress over policy disruptions.

“Nations do not progress by constantly restarting their policies. They progress by sustaining and refining them,” the statement emphasised.

The Niger Without Borders called on Nigerians, especially stakeholders in Niger State, to focus on long-term national interest in the 2027 elections.