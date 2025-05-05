The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership and the bold economic reforms introduced under his administration.

Speaking at the 55th Annual National Conference of the institute in Abuja, its President and Chairman of Council, Victor Adekunle Alonge, acknowledged the temporary discomforts being experienced by citizens, but he pointed to encouraging indicators, such as improved exchange rate stability, increased GDP, and greater revenue allocations to states, as proof of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Alonge assured President Tinubu of NIESV’s support for the reforms, noting that history would ultimately look back on this era with gratitude.

In recognition of his leadership, Alonge announced that President Tinubu would be decorated as the Grand Patron of NIESV during the conference, a symbolic gesture underscoring the Institution’s alignment with the government’s economic revival agenda.

He also acknowledged the presence and contributions of other dignitaries, including Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, a longstanding Honorary Fellow of NIESV; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Ministers of Finance, FCT, Housing, and Urban Development; and the Guest Speaker, Dr. Zaccheaus Adelabu Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Alonge described the conference theme, “Transform, Invest, Thrive: Optimizing Real Estate Asset Finance and Taxation”, as timely and strategic. He emphasized that the event aimed to stimulate critical discussions on real estate’s pivotal role in wealth creation, national development, and sustainable economic growth. The real estate sector, he stated, holds immense untapped potential, especially in the areas of investment finance and taxation.

The NIESV boss called on stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and policy reforms that could unlock the full value of real estate assets. He stressed the importance of aligning real estate practices with global trends and economic realities to foster national development.

Alonge expressed optimism about the caliber of speakers and the depth of dialogue expected at the conference. He encouraged participants to attend all sessions and approach discussions with an “opportunity lens,” aiming to harvest actionable insights. He assured that recommendations from the conference would be presented to the government and key stakeholders to support policy development and economic planning.

Alonge appreciated the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the FIRS, Premium Trust Bank, and other sponsors for their invaluable support. He extended special thanks to President Tinubu, other dignitaries, and professional colleagues for their presence.