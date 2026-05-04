From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have urged the Federal Government to ensure more press freedom and adequate protection of journalists.

The groups made the call at a joint news conference in Ikeja to mark the World Press Freedom Day celebrated annually on May 3.

The joint news conference was addressed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, and NGE Secretary, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, who was represented by Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo.

The conference was entitled: “Role of the Media in Promoting People’s Rights, Accountability and Access to Justice in the Context of Growing Insecurity in Nigeria.”

SERAP and NGE emphasised that protecting journalists and safeguarding information integrity were central drivers of peace, security and democratic stability.

According to them, any credible peace promotion or security strategy in Nigeria must integrate support for free, independent and pluralistic media, alongside humanitarian, institutional and economic responses.

The groups expressed concerns about the scale and persistence of killings, abductions, sexual violence, forced displacement and destruction of property in some parts of Nigeria, including Benue, Borno, Kwara, Plateau and Sokoto states.

They said that thousands had reportedly been killed and millions displaced, with rural communities repeatedly targeted and women and children bearing the brunt of the violence.

The groups urged the federal and state governments to prevent foreseeable harm, protect communities, investigate rights violations, prosecute perpetrators and their sponsors and ensure access to justice for victims.

They added that the violations constituted breaches of the country’s obligations under the constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“The humanitarian consequences remain severe; communities destroyed, livelihoods lost and victims left without effective remedies.”

They noted that Nigerian authorities had obligations to protect journalists and end insecurity, urging the authorities to exercise due diligence in preventing and addressing violations.

The SERAP and NGE said the UNESCO theme for 2026 World Press Freedom – “Shaping a Future of Peace” – showed that a free and independent media was central to peace and development.

They said that the erosion of independent journalism and civic information ecosystems directly contributed to governance breakdown, adding that attacks on journalists fueled corruption, weakened accountability and spread misinformation.

The groups recalled that Sections 22 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution mandated media accountability and guaranteed freedom of expression.

They called on the authorities to protect civic space, promote ethical reporting and recognise killings and abductions as grave human rights violations.

They also urged prompt and independent investigations, prosecution of perpetrators and effective remedies for victims, including compensation and rehabilitation.

The groups called for more transparency in security operations, creation of public reporting systems and invitations to UN and African human rights rapporteurs for fact-finding missions.

They urged the National Assembly to convene a public hearing on insecurity and attacks on journalists.