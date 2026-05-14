NFF holds President Federation Cup national draw today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will conduct the draw ceremony for the national phase of this year’s President Federation Cup (men and women) on Friday at its Secretariat in Abuja.

The draw follows the conclusion of the national playoff rounds, which saw four teams eliminated from the women’s category and six teams knocked out in the men’s competition.

A total of 32 teams will feature in the women’s national draw, while the men’s category will involve 64 teams as the competition enters its decisive stage.

In the men’s draw, top clubs including holders Kwara United, Shooting Stars, Enugu Rangers, Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa United, Ikorodu City, Rivers United, and Barau FC are among the headline contenders expected to battle for the prestigious trophy.

The women’s competition will also feature defending champions Rivers Angels alongside Nasarawa Amazons, FC Robo Queens, Ibom Angels, Bayelsa Queens, and Naija Ratels, all aiming to secure national honours.

The nationwide representation underlines the scale of the competition, with clubs and academies drawn from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory competing in both categories.

In the women’s bracket, teams such as Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, FC Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, and Naija Ratels will lead their respective state contingents into the draw.

The men’s category also features a wide field of established and emerging sides, including Enyimba FC, Akwa United, Rangers International, Bendel Insurance, Lobi Stars, Bayelsa United, Rivers United, Sunshine Stars U19, Ikorodu City, and Plateau United, alongside several grassroots and academy teams.

The draw is expected to set up the full fixture pathway as Nigeria’s oldest domestic cup competition moves into its national knockout phase.