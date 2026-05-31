NFF hails Sunday Dare on diamond jubilee

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, on his 60th birthday, describing the milestone as a celebration of a life dedicated to service and national development.

NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), in a statement on Friday, praised the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication for attaining the diamond age in good health and for marking the occasion with the public presentation of a book.

“The Nigeria Football Federation hereby warmly congratulates you on your Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, which you are marking not only with joy and in good health and sound mind, but with the public presentation of a book titled One Thousand and Ninety-Five Days,” Gusau said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian football family, the NFF boss wished Dare many more years of impactful service to the nation.

“On behalf of the Nigeria football family, I earnestly wish you many more years of laudable service to the fatherland, in good health and sound mind,” he added.

Dare, who also holds the traditional titles of Agbaakin of Ogbomoso and Sarkin Wasanni Hausaland, is scheduled to publicly present his book, One Thousand and Ninety-Five Days, on Saturday at the Congress Hall of the Los Angeles Event Centre in Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will attend the event as Special Guest of Honour, while Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, will chair the occasion.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, is expected to review the book, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the governors of Kaduna, Ogun, Gombe and Yobe states listed among the Guests of Honour.