New radio station OJ 106.3 fm launches in Benin

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A new radio station, OJ 106.3 FM, was yesterday launched in Benin City, with the management of the station saying it was established to provide opportunities for talented young people interested in broadcasting but unable to afford airtime.

The Chief Executive Officer of the station and immediate past Head of Benin Centre of DAAR Communications, Joy Olabisi Akpaida, while introducing journalists to the new radio station, explained that the essence was to allow for quality programmes and content.

Besides, she said the station was established to bridge the gap between those at home and in the diaspora by telling the Edo story to those in the diaspora and vice versa through online broadcasting.

Akpaida stated that over the years, many owners of broadcast stations have been after the money without considering the quality of programmes individuals are bringing on board, adding that the act of placing money above programme quality has been giving her great concern over the years, a concern she said prompted the birth of OJ 106.3 FM.

She clarified that this does not mean even programmes sponsored or with an advert will be aired free, saying: “Of course, eventually they will pay. For instance, if you bring a programme on air, and we know that this programme has an advert in it, you will pay us.

“The essence of what we are talking about is to allow for quality programmes and content, and that was what, you know, gave birth to the drive to own a radio station, so that we can give all opportunities, with or without money.

“There are other salient areas in radio broadcasts that you can make money from, beyond what people churn out every other day, our whole news and programmes.

“So we intend to dive into those other areas where we can raise revenue, while we allow opportunity for young minds, quality content programming and, you know, news, to thrive on radio and, well, eventually online.”

Akpaida disclosed that the broadcast station will be live on all social media handles 24 hours and will hit the airwaves in full once the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) gives the go-ahead.