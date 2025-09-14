From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Newly-elected President of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Annum Jethro Terhile, has promised to prioritise youth unemployment in the country through skill acquisition and empowerment initiatives.

Terhile said he will achieve the target of tackling the employment menace through effective partnership and collaboration with Federal Government agencies and the private sector initiative.

He made the promise in his acceptance speech shortly after he emerged victorious at the 2025 National Convention of NYC and inauguration alongside NYC executive members across the country by NYC Board of Trustees (BOT), Yakubu Shendam.

Terhile further assured that NYC will prioritise collaborations with the government at all levels, the private sector, and international partners with reputable development initiatives across the globe to create sustainable programmes that will empower youth with skills, resources, and opportunities to excel and contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy.

The NYC president highlighted some challenges faced by Nigerian youths such as unemployment, underemployment, limited opportunities, and a yearning for platforms by youths to hone and showcase their talents, adding that despite the slight decrease in youth unemployment from 8.00 per cent to 7.50 per cent, more needs to be done to address the myraid challenges.

He further noted that an unempowered youth is not only a minus but a danger and threat to the country, emphasising that it behooves around well-meaning Nigerians to fix the problem by solving what he termed “the Nigerian youth question.”

“To the teeming Nigerian youths: this is your Congress. Your dreams, your struggles, and your aspirations will shape our journey. I promise an inclusive platform where your voices will be heard, your ideas will be valued, and your potential will be unleashed. Together, we will work to ensure government policies align with the needs of our youth, fostering an environment where innovation, creativity and hard work are rewarded.

“To my fellow leaders, stakeholders, and partners, I extend a hand of collaboration. Let us unite in building a Nigeria where no youth is left behind, where every young person has the tools to succeed, and where our collective energy transforms. challenges into opportunities,” he appealed.

Earlier, Shendam charged the new leadership of NYC to negotiate a better deal with politicians, irrespective of their political leanings ahead of the 2027 poll to improve the well-being of the teeming population of youths in the country.

Various speakers at the inauguration praised the processes that produced the leadership of the NYC, urging the executives to remain focused in pursuit of programmes and activities that will lead to empowerment and progress of the Nigerian youths.