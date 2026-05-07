NECO to launch computer-based exams to curb malpractice

The Federal Government has announced that the National Examinations Council (NECO) will begin conducting computer-based examinations this year as part of efforts to tackle examination malpractice and modernise Nigeria’s assessment system.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Thursday during NECO’s 25th anniversary celebration in Abuja, describing the reform as a major step towards strengthening the credibility of public examinations.

“We are at the threshold of a very important reform, which NECO is spearheading, and that is the Computer-Based Examination, which is to commence this year,” Alausa said.

According to the minister, the introduction of computer-based examinations would allow authorities to monitor candidates in real time, detect suspicious activities quickly, and reduce cases of examination fraud across the country.

He said NECO had grown into a reliable examination institution over the past 25 years, adding that the council had improved examination security, enhanced scoring reliability, and expanded access to students in underserved communities.

Alausa also stressed that Nigeria’s education system must move beyond rote learning and focus more on critical thinking, digital literacy, and problem-solving skills needed in today’s global economy.

“As we celebrate this Silver Jubilee, may NECO and the Ministry of Education continue to work in unison, fostering trust, driving reform, and ensuring that certification remains a passport to brighter futures for all students,” he added.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, said the council now conducts examinations in eight countries, describing the development as evidence of growing international acceptance of NECO certificates.

“Today, NECO stands as a benchmark for credible examinations in the region and among international peers,” Wushishi stated.

He added that the council had introduced reforms such as digital verification systems, e-certificates, e-library services, and data analytics platforms, while also expanding infrastructure through new offices and zonal directorates across the country.

The move marks another shift towards technology-driven examinations in Nigeria, following similar reforms already adopted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which authorities say have improved examination security and reduced malpractice.