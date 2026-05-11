NDLEA arrests 3 with disability, uncovers N5.8bn drug in Lagos

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 60-year-old man, Romanus Nwabara, alongside three persons with disability (PWDs) for drug trafficking during interdiction operations in parts of Anambra and Kwara states.

Based on credible intelligence, Nwabara was on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, traced to Akpaka Forest, Onitsha, where he was found with 250 grams of skunk in retail sachets.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a different raid at Ogbunike area of the state, NDLEA officers on Thursday, May 7, arrested another PWD, Amos Kenneth, 25, with 160.3 grams of Tramadol 225mg and 100mg; 80 pills of Diazepam; 38.23 grams of Exol 5; and 176.93 grams of skunk.

In Kwara, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu on Friday, May 8, intercepted a commercial vehicle and, in the course of a search, one of the passengers, a PWD, Usman Salisu, was found with 6.3 kilograms of skunk concealed in a brown school bag.

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit in NDLEA on Friday, May 8, raided a Lekki, Lagos, mansion used as a stash house, where 4,000 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of imported cannabis weighing 2,326 kilograms with a street value of over N5,815,000,000, were recovered.

Also seized from the house located at 36 African Lane, Lekki Phase 1, were two Mercedes-Benz buses and different designer sachets used in packaging the illicit substance for retail distribution.

While Emmanuel Osita Okeke, 38, was arrested with 129kg of skunk at Nyanya Karu, Nasarawa State, on Monday, May 4, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja Highway, Kogi State, on Friday, May 8, intercepted a white commuter J5 bus heading to Abuja.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 76 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 766kg and the arrest of three suspects: Mathew Omohove, Ebuka Desmond and Babangida Musa.

In an operation at Ijora Badia area of Lagos, NDLEA officers on Wednesday, May 6, raided a makeshift skuchies production factory where two suspects, Bose Jamiu and Gbenga Gege, were arrested.

They were caught in the act of cooking cannabis and mixing it with other illicit substances. A total of 270 litres of already-produced skuchies and 106 grams of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from them.

With the same zeal, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities in the past week.

These include WADA enlightenment lectures for students and staff of Ta’al Model Secondary School, Lafia, Nasarawa State; Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti; traditional rulers in Udi LGA, Enugu State; Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerrinta Isialangwa LGA, Abia State; Golden Anchor Secondary School, Shomolu, Lagos; Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, Akwa Ibom State; Mallam Ibrahim Islamiyya School, Rano, Kano State; and Isemi-Ile Grammar School, Isemi-Ile, Kajola LGA, Oyo State, among others.

While commending the officers and men of the SOU, Anambra, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa and Lagos commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd.), noted that their drug supply reduction efforts were balanced with WADA sensitisation activities, even as he charged them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the current tempo.