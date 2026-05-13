NDC Reps caucus vow commitment to opposition role

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the House of Representatives on Wednesday reaffirmed their loyalty to the party and pledged to intensify efforts to hold the Federal Government accountable ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers, led by the House Minority Leader, Victor Afam Ogene, made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the National Leader of the party, Seriake Dickson, at his Abuja residence.

Among those in the delegation were George Ozodinobi, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Lillian Orogbu, Atta Achief, Chijioke Okereke, Peter Ozokwe, Murphy Omoruyi, Emeka Idu, Manuchim Omezuruike, Muktar Zakari, Yusuf Datti, Peter Aniekwe and Uchenna Okonkwo.

Also present at the meeting were the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, alongside other leaders and members of the NDC.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Ogene said the visit was aimed at reassuring the leadership of the party of the lawmakers’ commitment to the ideals of the NDC and their resolve to deepen opposition politics in the country.

“This evening, we are here as members of the House of Representatives Caucus of the NDC to reassure you of our commitment to serve the people of Nigeria in keeping with the motto of our party, service to the people,” he said.

The Minority Leader stated that the caucus would continue to play an active role in ensuring accountability and democratic governance.

“In rendering this service, we will hold the government of the day accountable to the people so that they would render to the Nigerian people the basic necessities associated with democracy and civil rule,” Ogene added.

He described the NDC as the leading opposition force in the House of Representatives, noting that the growing strength of the caucus would amplify the party’s voice both within and outside Nigeria.

“We are now the major opposition party in Parliament, especially the House of Representatives from where we operate, and with this number our voice will be strengthened. It will be heard, it will reverberate across not just Nigeria but across the world to hold the government to their responsibilities.

“We assure you of our commitment, we assure you of our loyalty to the party, and we assure you of our loyalty to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Responding on behalf of Dickson and other party leaders, Kwankwaso commended the lawmakers for what he described as their rare loyalty and dedication to the party.

“We have to thank you for the loyalty, which of course is a very rare commodity these days. We appreciate you and we want to assure you on behalf of the leader and the party that we’ll continue to do whatever it takes to carry you with us so that together we can succeed,” he stated.

Kwankwaso also urged Nigerians to register with the NDC and participate actively in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I want to urge Nigerians to ensure that they register with the NDC and also register with INEC as voters. That will give everybody opportunity to bring the required positive change that is coming by the grace of God in 2027,” he said.

The former Kano governor further charged party members to intensify grassroots mobilisation in their constituencies, particularly among youths and supporters of political change.

“I also want to urge our members to go back to our constituencies, mobilise our people, especially the young men and women; and, of course, the nationalists that are supporting the change we are talking about in this country,” Kwankwaso added.