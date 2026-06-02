​NDC primary: Reps aspirant threatens legal action against party

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

​An aggrieved House of Representatives aspirant for the Owerri Federal Constituency of Imo State under the National Democratic Congress, Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, has threatened legal action against the party over alleged irregularities in its primaries. The legal practitioner and human rights activist has already served a pre-action notice on the national chairman of the party.

​The document, dated 1 June 2026, gave the party a 48 hour ultimatum to address the situation or face court action. In the notice made available to journalists in Abuja, the aspirant expressed his dismay over what he described as ticket racketeering that marred the conduct of the primary election in the constituency.

​He claimed that the party failed to conduct any primary election in the Owerri Federal Constituency and also failed to comply with its own constitution and guidelines. He argued that this failure breached his constitutional right to freely aspire to represent his people on the party’s platform.

​The notice warned that if the matter is not investigated and rectified within the 48 hour window, he would challenge the entire outcome of the primaries in a court of law, as stipulated in the Electoral Act 2026. He further alleged that party officials actively manipulated the selection process.

​According to the aspirant, the officials engaged in voter list manipulation to favour a preferred outcome. He also accused them of announcing fraudulent vote counts that were completely inconsistent with the actual voting patterns on the ground.