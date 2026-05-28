NDC primaries to go ahead on May 29 nationwide

Warns against violence during primaries

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified that its presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state assembly primaries will still hold nationwide on 29 May 2026, despite adjustments to activities scheduled for 28 May.

In a statement signed by the party’s national chairman, Moses Cleopas, and national secretary, Barr. Ikenna Enekweizu, the party said the original 28 and 29 May timetable remained in force, but logistical challenges caused by the Eid-el-Kabir public holidays had affected movement across the country.

According to the statement, the non-availability of flights and other transportation difficulties left many aspirants and members of the screening committee stranded in Abuja after the screening exercise.

The party said 28 May would now be used for arrivals, documentation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, consultative meetings and other preparatory activities ahead of the primaries on 29 May.

It added that party teams would also meet with stakeholders, party elders and aspirants in their respective states during the day.

The NDC stressed that agencies such as the police, INEC and the Department of State Services (DSS) were not expected to play any role in the meetings and programmes scheduled for 28 May, warning that any activities conducted outside the approved guidelines would be considered unauthorised and illegal.

The party outlined the sequence for the 29 May primaries to include presidential affirmation, National Assembly primaries and affirmation, state assembly primaries and affirmation, and governorship primaries and affirmation.

It stated that all results from the exercises would be collated and processed by the designated teams before being forwarded to the party’s national headquarters for announcement by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The NDC also clarified that no state executive or team had the authority to announce results independently. It appealed for understanding from members and participants while reiterating its zero tolerance for violence, disorderly conduct and hooliganism during the primaries.