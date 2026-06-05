NDC begins reconciliation, dismisses candidate imposition claims

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a reconciliation process following its nationwide primary elections, while rejecting allegations of candidate imposition and electoral irregularities.

The party said claims that its primaries were manipulated or lacked transparency were false and failed to reflect the process adopted across the country.

In a statement titled “Understanding the Just Concluded NDC Primary Elections,” the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, said the NDC relied heavily on consultations, consensus-building and stakeholder engagement to minimise disputes and strengthen party unity.

According to him, the approach was particularly successful in the South-East, where caucus leaders and key stakeholders coordinated discussions and made recommendations based on the political realities of their states.

The party identified the caucus leaders as Chief Onyema Ugochukwu in Abia, former Governor Sam Egwu in Ebonyi, former Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo in Enugu and former Governor Achike Udenwa in Imo, while the political structure of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, coordinated activities in Anambra State.

Enekweizu said aspirants who disagreed with recommendations made during consultations were free to seek support through the democratic process.

“At no time has the NDC National Secretariat been involved in the business of picking, choosing, or imposing candidates on any constituency or state,” he said.

He maintained that all aspirants were directed to engage with caucus leaders, stakeholders and grassroots members in their respective states, adding that the process was conducted fairly and without bias.

The spokesman also highlighted the party’s affirmative action policy aimed at increasing women’s participation in elective positions, while reaffirming support for serving lawmakers seeking re-election.

While acknowledging complaints from some aspirants and reports of premature declarations of victory, Enekweizu said such issues had been referred to the party’s Appeal Panel and leadership for review.

He disclosed that the National Executive Committee had approved a comprehensive reconciliation initiative to address grievances and preserve unity within the party.

“As resolved at the NEC meeting, we now look forward to the commencement of a comprehensive reconciliation process. We count on our caucus leaders, state chairmen, stakeholders and party leaders to engage all aspirants and members in the interest of unity, cohesion and the continued growth of our party,” he said.

Enekweizu said the NDC remained committed to fairness, transparency and inclusiveness, adding that the party’s structures had expanded significantly since it received its certificate of registration in February 2026.

He noted that the party had successfully conducted presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state assembly primaries nationwide and claimed it had emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading opposition parties based on its representation in the National Assembly.