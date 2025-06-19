Says Nigerians should expect improved service in two months

By Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has vowed to intensify its collaboration with security agencies to arrest and prosecute individuals vandalising the country’s Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

Auwal Abdullahi, Head of Quality of Service at the NCC, made the disclosure during a media engagement held in Abuja on Thursday.

The move follows the recent signing of the “Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024” by President Bola Tinubu. The Order is aimed at protecting essential digital and communication systems from cyberattacks, vandalism, and related disruptions.

Speaking on the development, Abdullahi said, “The Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Act has provisions for prosecution, and the operationalisation of CNII falls under the purview of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Anyone found liable for damaging or disrupting CNII will be prosecuted going forward. We are working with relevant agencies like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle these problems and prosecute offenders.”

He recounted that some telecom operators recorded significant financial losses two years ago, largely due to exchange rate pressures and infrastructure vandalism.

“About two years ago, we noticed a situation where some of our key telecom operators were recording massive losses. Despite increasing revenues, they were struggling with heavy forex-related obligations that ate into their revenues. This led to poor quality of service,” he said.

According to him, the recent tariff adjustments have placed the industry back on a path to profitability and renewed investment.

“As a result, they are able to reinvest in their networks, which will lead to better quality of service and experience. We expect investments in the industry to increase significantly this year, more than what was seen in the last two years. The Nigerian telecoms industry has great promise, evident in its revenue growth and service delivery, despite the recent challenges,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the NCC, Aminu Maida, reassured stakeholders that the Commission remains committed to driving improvements in network quality across the country.

Represented by Mrs Nnena Ukoha, Acting Head of Public Affairs, Maida challenged journalists to act on the knowledge shared at the forum.

He also urged them and stakeholders to push for accountability among other government agencies responsible for safeguarding infrastructure.

“This is not for you alone. You now have this information; do not just sit on it. For instance, you were given figures on fibre cuts and thefts affecting NCC. Who is responsible for those infrastructures? The NSCDC.

“Have you gone to ask them what steps they’ve taken? Ask them, ‘Of all these incidents, what are you doing about them? How many people have been prosecuted?’ Every state has legal departments. Go and ask them, ‘What are you doing to protect critical infrastructure?’” he queried.