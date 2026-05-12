NBA mourns as Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

Brandon Clarke, forward for Memphis Grizzlies, has died at the age of 29, with his sports agency confirming the development on Tuesday.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports said in a statement.

“He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.

Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends.”

Clarke built a strong reputation during his college basketball career at San Jose State and Gonzaga before he was selected by Oklahoma City Thunder with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He later joined Memphis, where he earned a place in the NBA All-Rookie Team during his debut season.

The Grizzlies described Clarke as a respected teammate whose impact went beyond basketball.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the club said.

“Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke signed a four-year contract extension with Memphis in 2022, but struggled with injuries in recent seasons after undergoing knee surgery.

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Clarke later moved to the United States with his family as a child. Off the court, he was widely known for his community support projects in Memphis, including donating books and educational materials to local schools.

“Every time I talk to kids, I try to get that in their minds that school is important, teachers are important and grades matter,” Clarke once told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“I couldn’t have made it here without locking in on reading, writing and all of that stuff.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also paid tribute to the late basketball star, describing him as one of Memphis’ most respected figures.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Silver said.

“As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organisation.”