Navy nabs kingpin of pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In a significant breakthrough against pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, in conjunction with Nigerian Army personnel deployed from 5 BATTALION ELELE, Rivers State, recorded a major operational success with the arrest of one Mr Godwin, the gang leader of pipeline vandals linked to attacks on pipeline and oil infrastructures within Clough Creek and its environs.

According to intelligence sources, the suspect was arrested following a well-coordinated intelligence-driven operation at his residence in Egbama-Angalabiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Findings indicated that the Navy moved against the suspect over the recent surge in incidents of vandalism and sabotage in the area.

The suspect was said to have been arrested alongside one Mr Happiness, while a pump-action rifle and two walkie-talkies were recovered from them.

The suspects and exhibits were subsequently handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayelsa State Command, for further investigation and necessary prosecution.

Military sources stated that the operation once again highlights the resolve of the Base to rid its Area of Operations of criminal elements in order to enhance maritime security as well as ensure a safe operating environment for oil companies and maritime stakeholders.

Following the operation, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command Rear Admiral SD IBRAHIM commended the Commanding Officer Forward Operating Base FORMOSO Capt SK HARUNA for the operation and encouraged the Base to sustain an offensive posture geared towards attaining the strategic crude oil output of the Nation.

Additionally, during the course of the operation, an officer sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg, but he has since received appropriate medical attention and is currently in a stable condition.