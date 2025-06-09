By PHILIP NWOSU

A Nigerian Navy officer, Lieutenant Commander M. Buba, was fatally stabbed by a suspected robber near the Kawo flyover in Kaduna at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Monday, the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed.

Accordingt to the police spokesperson in the state who was identified as Mansir Hassan a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the assailant attacked Buba, a senior course student at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, while he was changing a flat tire on his black Toyota vehicle (registration APP-745HT). The suspect was said to have stabbed Buba in the chest, stole his mobile phones, and attempted to flee. A mob apprehended and lynched the attacker before security personnel could intervene.

A Good Samaritan, Suleiman Dahiru, who attempted to assist Buba, was also stabbed in the hand and is currently receiving medical treatment. Buba was rushed to Manaal Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains were transferred to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital mortuary.

Security forces, including plainclothes police personnel, have been deployed for covert operations to target miscreants in Kaduna Metropolis. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and ensure justice is served.