Nation-building must be Nigerians’ collective responsibility – Dangote

Launches book in Osun with N100m

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, has said that nation-building in Nigeria must be a collective responsibility of all Nigerians, not something left solely to the president.

Dangote said this during the 80th birthday party and book launch of the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Tunde Badmus, at Fountain University, Osogbo, on Saturday.

Dangote said Nigerians must maintain unity and support leadership through prayers, stressing that when leaders succeed, it benefits everyone.

He also advised that young entrepreneurs, especially students, should learn from Badmus’s life and success.

Dangote launched the book with N100 million, describing Badmus as a man who stayed grounded in his faith while building successful business interests.

“Nigerians, we must believe in our country, have a real unity and make sure that nation-building is not done by Mr President alone but by all of us collectively. We must always pray for our leaders to make sure they succeed; once they do, it will be better for all of us,” Dangote said.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo welcomed Badmus into the “octogenarian set”, warning him to take precautions at the age he had attained.

Represented by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Obasanjo joked about age-group “rules”, including not having both parents alive, sleeping eight hours daily, exercising one hour daily, such as walking, and eating only twice a day, saying: “With obedience to this rule, your admission is registered and your longevity beyond 90 years is assured.”

In his remarks, Governor Adeleke congratulated Badmus and promised that the Osun State Government would support the book launch and the endowment fund.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urged the people to learn from the humility and kind-heartedness of the celebrant.