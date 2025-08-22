From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa United Football Club on Thursday unveiled a fresh batch of players at the Lafia City Stadium, declaring its ambition to clinch a continental spot in the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The unveiling ceremony on Thursday witnessed by fans and members of the media, highlighted the Solid Miners’ determination to bounce back stronger after finishing 12th last season with 52 points.

The new arrivals include left-back Ikemdinachi Imo Prince from Enyimba FC, winger Lawal Akanni from Kwara United, midfielder Gozie Umeh from Enyimba, goalkeeper Olughu Onu Chinemerem from Ikorodu City, and central defender Moses Botia Tsetuan from Lobi Stars.

Others are goalkeeper Ovunda Darlintin from Akwa United, midfielder Olawale Olajide from Dragons FC of Benin Republic, attacking midfielder Vincent Akpikpi from Bendel Insurance, defender Victor Ekioke and striker Paul Itim, both from Lobi Stars.

Also joining are winger Jofrank Instifanus (Camp Pro FC, Abuja), goalkeeper Oladeji Joshua (Crown FC, Ogbomosho), striker Sunusi Alhaji Audu (Mighty Jets, Jos), defender Ojo Johnson (City FC, Abuja), winger Eshimutu Gomina (Kano Pillars), centre-back Nnoli Samuel (Global Peace Academy, Jos), and winger Ogodo Samuel (Adamawa United).

Some of the players expressed excitement about their move.

“This is a new stage of my professional career. I look forward to a better outing with Nasarawa United compared to the previous one,” said goalkeeper Darlintin Ovunda.

Attacking midfielder Vincent Akpikpi added: “I have heard so much about Nasarawa United from my colleagues. I am glad I am here to contribute my best to the success of the team.”

For defender Moses Tsetuan, the move felt like a homecoming. “It feels so good to be back where I once played and contributed to the team’s success. I promise to continue from where I stopped, but this time I will redouble my efforts.”

Striker Paul Itim gave assurances to the fans, saying: “My task here is to help the team win the NPFL, FA Cup and secure a continental slot, all things being equal.”

Club Chairman, Solomon Babanjah, said the new signings were carefully selected to raise the team’s performance in the coming campaign.

“At the end of the 2024/25 season, some of our players left after their contracts expired. So, to make our intention clear, we brought in new players whom we believe have what it takes to help us achieve our goals,” he explained.

“Part of our target is a continental spot. With the arrival of our new Technical Adviser, Mangut Mbwas, the quality of the players, and the support of the state government and stakeholders, we are confident of achieving it,” he added.

He thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule, his deputy Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, the State FA, the supporters’ club, and the media for their “unwavering support and encouragement.”

The Solid Miners will begin their NPFL campaign on Sunday, August 24, against Niger Tornadoes at the Kontagora Memorial Stadium, Minna.