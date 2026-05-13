From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has directed Lideal Mines Company to immediately withdraw all its mining operations and equipment from Endo Community in the Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The directive was announced on Wednesday in a press briefing by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Margeret Elayo, on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

According to the Commissioner, the decision followed a series of stakeholder engagements, consultations and security reports concerning mining activities within the affected cadastral units.

He stated that the company had been ordered to commence the immediate withdrawal of all operational facilities, mining equipment, machinery, trucks and personnel from the mining site.

“I have been directed by His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, to formally address the public on the recent directive issued by the Nasarawa State Government to Lideal Mines Company regarding its operations within Endo Community, Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government Area,” he said.

The Commissioner added that the government would provide the company with a stipulated period to fully comply with the directive and conclude all withdrawal activities from the location.

He further disclosed that the directive also mandates the immediate cessation of all mining activities and movement of raw materials from the site within the stipulated timeframe.

According to him, the action was taken in the overriding public interest and formed part of the government’s broader efforts to reposition the mining sector towards responsible investment, local value addition, community participation and sustainable economic development.

“The Government wishes to make it categorically clear that this decision was taken in the overriding public interest and in furtherance of ongoing efforts to reposition the mining sector in Nasarawa State toward responsible investment, local value addition, community participation, and sustainable economic development,” the Commissioner stated.

He noted that Governor Sule had consistently maintained that mining activities in the state must align with government policies, particularly the requirement for investors to establish functional processing facilities that would benefit host communities and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.

The Commissioner also announced that security personnel would be deployed immediately to the mining site to ensure compliance with the directive and prevent any unauthorized activities in the area.

“The deployment will involve relevant security agencies mandated to maintain law and order and secure government interests within the affected area,” he added.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for genuine investors while ensuring strict compliance with the laws, policies and developmental objectives of the state.

The government also urged host communities, mining operators and other stakeholders to remain peaceful, law-abiding and cooperative as reforms in the mining sector continue.