NANS Ogun lauds state govt over security measures, support for students

Vows to shun any protest in the state

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Joint Campus Committee, has commended the state government over what it described as its deliberate, proactive, and results-driven measures deployed to tackle insecurity across the state.

This was conveyed in a Thursday statement signed by Chairman, NANS Ogun JCC, Comrade Faruq Olabode and sent to SunOnline.

The student body noted that despite the growing security challenges confronting many South West states, Ogun State under Governor Dapo Abiodun has distinguished itself and stood out remarkably through a well-structured and functional security architecture.

It explained that the establishment of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, named “Amotekun”, the consistent logistical support to conventional security agencies, the installation of surveillance infrastructure, and the collaboration with Nigeria Police Force in Ogun State, traditional rulers, community leaders, and youth bodies have collectively created an environment where students, residents, and investors can live and operate with a renewed sense of safety.

The statement reads, “We must commend the governor for his proactiveness. While other states are still reacting to threats, Ogun State has chosen to anticipate them.

“The governor’s administration has not treated security as a reactionary slogan, but as a foundational pillar of governance.

“The prompt response to distress calls, the strengthening of border security given Ogun’s strategic location, and the visible presence of security operatives in student-populated areas are all testaments to a government that understands that no meaningful development can occur in an atmosphere of fear.”

Speaking at the NANS Senate Sitting held on Wednesday, NANS Ogun JCC Chairman, Comrade Faruq Olabode specifically acknowledged and commended the governor for the kind gestures he has consistently extended to Gateway students.

“From Student Cash Support interventions programme, to infrastructural development across tertiary institutions, to direct engagement with student leadership, the Governor has shown that students are not just stakeholders of tomorrow, but partners in governance today,” he said.

The chairman noted that these gestures go beyond politics; they reflect a leader who recognises that the stability of any state is tied to the welfare and security of its students.

He affirmed that in recognition of the governor’s efforts, the Ogun student community would not join any protest in the state.

The statement further reads, “In light of this, the entire students’ constituency in Ogun State hereby reaffirms its utmost support for the government and its policies.

“We continue to pledge our unalloyed loyalty and support throughout this administration and beyond.

“The students’ constituency remains the foot soldiers for the Governor’s vision of ‘Building Our Future Together’.

“We stand by him, not just in words, but in action, as ambassadors of peace, as vanguards against cultism and criminality on campuses, and as partners in nation-building.

“Ogun State students understand that governance is a collective responsibility.

“Going forward, NANS Ogun JCC is distancing itself from all rumors that Ogun JCC is planning on embarking on any protest in the state.

” Therefore, we assure His Excellency that we will continue to collaborate with the government, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to sustain the peace we currently enjoy.

“We will also continue to mobilise our members to support initiatives that promote security, academic excellence, and youth development across the Gateway State.

“Once again, we commend the Governor for his foresight and fatherly disposition, and we assure him that the students of Ogun State remain solidly behind him.”