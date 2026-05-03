NANS hails Olabode’s emergence as Ogun JCC chairman

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Headquarters has congratulated Comrade Faruq ‘Success’ Olabode on his emergence as the Chairman of the NANS Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC).

This is contained in a Sunday statement signed by National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Samson Adeyemi.

SunOnline learnt that Olabode emerged at an election held at the NLC Secretariat in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The national student body said this resounding victory is not merely a product of electoral exercise, but a testament to Olabode’s enduring commitment to principled student leadership, ideological consistency, and demonstrated capacity to inspire confidence across diverse student constituencies.

The statement reads, “Your emergence reflects the collective trust and expectation of Ogun State students in your ability to reposition and advance the course of student unionism.

“At a time when visionary, courageous, and students-oriented leadership is imperative, your ascension to this strategic office signals renewed hope for a more coordinated, progressive, and result-driven JCC structure.

“We are confident that your tenure will be characterized by purposeful engagement, institutional strengthening, and unwavering advocacy for the welfare and rights of Nigerian students.

“As you take on this onerous yet honourable responsibility, we enjoin you to uphold the highest standards of integrity, inclusivity, and accountability.”

Adeyemi charged the new chairman to ensure his leadership is guided by the principles of justice, equity, and the collective aspirations of the student populace he now represents.

“The NANS National Body assures you of its full support and solidarity as you navigate the demands of this office and work collaboratively towards strengthening the broader objectives of the Association,” the statement further reads.