NANS decries Ijebu Ode gas leak, seeks urgent action to protect students, others

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed grave concern over gas leakage affecting students, residents, and educational institutions within the Ijebu-Ode community of Ogun State.

SunOnline learnt that a gas leak, the second in less than two months, was reported in Ijebu Ode on Friday, affecting over 100 students and their teachers.

Schools affected included Anglican Girls Grammar School, Obalende; Our Lady of Apostle Secondary School, Epe Garage, Ijebu Ode; among others.

A video which circulated on Facebook showed students running out of the affected schools as teachers helped some students that fainted into a waiting vehicle for transportation to a medical facility.

It was learnt that the affected students were taken to the Ogun State Hospital, Ijebu Ode, and other private medical facilities within the town.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Samson Adeyemi, described the gas leak as an environmental hazard that must be urgently tackled.

The statement reads, “NANS National therefore calls on the Ogun State Government, the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, and the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government to urgently and critically intervene in bringing this environmental hazard to an end before it results in further health complications or possible loss of lives.

“We urge all relevant environmental agencies, emergency response authorities, and public health institutions to immediately commence thorough investigations, containment operations, and public safety measures aimed at restoring normalcy and protecting the lives of students and residents.”

The national student body emphasized that the safety, health, and wellbeing of Nigerian students remain non-negotiable.

It noted that educational environments must remain safe and conducive for learning and free from preventable environmental threats.

“NANS National stands in solidarity with the affected students, parents, schools, and residents of Ijebu-Ode, while calling on all responsible authorities to act swiftly and responsibly in the interest of public safety,” the statement further reads.