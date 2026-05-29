NAMA defends MD over retirees’ entitlements, misconduct allegations

‎…Says unpaid benefits predate current leadership

By Chinelo Obogo

‎The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has responded to allegations raised in a recent television interview concerning outstanding entitlements for retirees’ and misconduct claims against its Managing Director, Farouk Umar, describing the narrative as misleading and factually distorted.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr. Abdullahi Musa, the agency acknowledged the existence of unpaid retirees’ benefits but maintained that the issue predates the current administration, attributing it to longstanding policy gaps, pension complications and bureaucratic bottlenecks inherited from previous managements.

NAMA said the current leadership’s attention had been directed at resolving the outstanding obligations, with the Managing Director personally directing relevant departments to begin settlement processes following consultations with retirees’ representatives.

The agency, however, noted that procedures involving documentation, budgetary appropriations and government approvals must be followed before disbursements can be made.

‎On staff welfare, NAMA cited several reforms under the current administration, including the full implementation of the Staff Conditions of Service as well as a newly approved salary structure that the agency said has boosted workers’ remuneration and morale.

The agency also dismissed allegations that public funds were being diverted for the Managing Director’s personal religious activities, calling such claims “entirely false, baseless and unsupported by facts.” NAMA warned against the weaponisation of religion in public institutions, stating that it operates strictly on the principles of professionalism, competence and national unity.

‎It stated that divisive sentiments could breed institutional distrust and declining productivity in sensitive national agencies.

NAMA further highlighted achievements under Farouk, including strengthened navigational infrastructure, improved safety systems and sustained compliance with international aviation standards.‎

The statement read: “The issue of outstanding retirees’ benefits did not originate under the current leadership. It is a longstanding institutional challenge inherited from previous administrations due largely to policy implementation gaps, pension-related complications and bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with public sector financial obligations.

‎”It was under Farouk’s administration that attention, institutional commitment and official approvals were secured towards addressing the outstanding obligations.

“Following engagements with relevant stakeholders and retirees’ representatives, the Managing Director immediately directed the appropriate departments to commence the necessary processes required for settlement.

“Beyond the retirees’ issue, the current management has implemented some of the most far-reaching staff welfare reforms witnessed in the agency in recent years.

“NAMA successfully implemented the Staff Conditions of Service in full, an achievement that eluded several previous administrations despite years of agitation by workers.

“In addition, the administration recently approved and implemented a new salary structure for staff, leading to significant improvement in workers’ remuneration, welfare and overall morale across the agency.

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‎”NAMA wishes to state categorically that the agency has absolutely no room for religious bigotry, divisive sentiments or sectional propaganda.

“As a critical national institution responsible for the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s airspace, NAMA operates strictly on the principles of professionalism, competence, national unity and inclusiveness.

“Religious bigotry remains dangerous not only to public institutions but also to national cohesion and development.

“When individuals attempt to weaponise religion for personal or political motives, the consequences often include institutional distrust, workplace disunity, ethnic and religious tension, declining productivity and avoidable distractions from national objectives.

“Such tendencies undermine professionalism and weaken the collective spirit required for efficient service delivery in sensitive national institutions like NAMA.It is therefore irresponsible and malicious for anyone to falsely suggest that public resources are being diverted for personal religious activities.”

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