NAGAFF boss, Tochukwu Ezisi serenades wife, Helen, at 50

With Funsho Arogundade

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When it comes to his family, High Chief Tochukwu Emmanuel Ezisi is one man that deserves all the accolades. To the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) President, he is ever committed to looking after them wholeheartedly, and without waiting for any pat on the back. Ezisi sees that commitment as a heavenly mandate that needed to be guarded jealously.

For Ezisi, the love he has for Lolo Helen, his adorable wife of over 20 years, is indescribable. Their over two decades of companionship, with five wonderful children, has been built on dedication, commitment, trust, loyalty, mutual respect, partnership, among others attributes. The couple’s humility and kind heart have no bounds. Together, they formed common ground on their support for various downtrodden, widows, the less-privileged children and orphans.

The well-connected entrepreneur of over three decades is indeed a grassroots man that understands the needs of the people despite not being in government. It is therefore not surprising to see family members, friends, associates, industry titans, and well-wishers gathered to join Ezisi in honouring the extraordinary life of his adorable wife, Lolo Helen as she turned 50 last weekend. For the Agulu, Anambra State-born billionaire entrepreneur, he spared no cost to throw a feast to celebrate his better half at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

The carnival-like birthday party was a total shutdown as it featured meticulous guest arrangement, gourmet multi-course dining, heart-warming toasts, heartfelt tributes, world-class live musical performances and the proper celebration of the woman who has been ever supportive of her successful husband.

Ezisi’s colleagues and associates in the freight forwarding sector of the Maritime industry and various social clubs he belongs to were in attendance to support and celebrate Lolo Helen, the wife of one of their own with the traditional title of the Akuyienwata Egwu 1 of Agulu Anambra State.