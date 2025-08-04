By John Ogunsemore

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized banned, expired, and unregistered products valued at over N1.5 billion during a major enforcement operation at the cosmetics section of the Lagos Trade Fair market.

The agency disclosed this in an X post on Monday.

NAFDAC said its officials evacuated over a trailer load of such products and intercepted another trailer of cosmetics.

“The driver fled, but the trailer was secured by NAFDAC personnel,” the agency said.

NAFDAC said the operation formed part of its intensified nationwide crackdown on unsafe consumer goods.

“The agency urges the public to remain vigilant, avoid unregulated products, and report suspicious items.

“This is one of the largest seizures in recent months, reinforcing NAFDAC’s commitment to protecting public health,” the post further reads.