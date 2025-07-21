By John Ogunsemore

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has again refuted a video circulating on social media, which claims the agency approved one Lung Detox Tea or Lungtox (Smokers Pride), a herbal product that promotes smoking as “healthy”.

In a Monday statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC described the video as “misleading” and its claims as “false”.

“The product in question, marketed as Lung Detox Tea or Lungtox (Smokers Pride), is not registered by NAFDAC, and the claims are entirely false and unfounded,” the agency said.

Adeyeye explained that in 2023, an application for an “anti-smoke and lung detox tea” was submitted to NAFDAC’s Lagos State Office but was rejected due to its unscientific and dangerous health claims.

She said the applicant was asked to provide evidence supporting the product’s safety and efficacy, but failed to do so.

“The product was never approved or resubmitted for evaluation,” she added.

Adeyeye stated that as a science-led regulator, NAFDAC rigorously evaluates all food, drug, cosmetic, and chemical products for safety, quality, and efficacy.

She said, “The agency does not approve any product that lacks scientific validation or poses a risk to public health, and strictly prohibits therapeutic claims for herbal products unless supported by clinical trials.

Additionally, the use of organ imagery on product packaging, as seen in the video, is not permitted.

“NAFDAC also condemns the baseless allegations of financial inducement in the video.

“While such claims are ordinarily ignored, the Agency’s Legal Services Directorate is reviewing these defamatory statements and may pursue legal action.”

Adeyeye urged the public to disregard the video and report suspicious products to NAFDAC through its official communication channels.

“NAFDAC remains firmly committed to protecting the health and safety of all Nigerians,” she stressed.

Daily Sun recalls that NAFDAC issued a similar disclaimer on the same product in December 2024.