NAFA takes girl-child empowerment drive to Abuja, Imo

By Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), through its female development arm, Gridiron GEMS, has intensified efforts to promote girl-child development with a nationwide mentorship and menstrual health campaign expected to impact more than 1,500 girls and young women across Lagos, Abuja and Imo State.

The initiative, known as the Cluster Mentorship Programme (CMP) and Pad Drive, commenced in Lagos and will continue in Abuja on June 18 before concluding in Imo State on June 25.

Designed to address challenges confronting girls, particularly those in underserved communities, the programme combines mentorship, leadership development, sports participation and menstrual health education to equip beneficiaries with skills and support needed to reach their full potential.

Speaking on the initiative, Coordinator of Gridiron GEMS and Vice President (Administration) of NAFA, Nancy Damhindi, said the programme reflects the association’s commitment to empowering girls beyond the sports field.

According to her, the initiative seeks to build confidence, leadership capacity and resilience among participants while addressing menstrual health barriers that often affect girls’ education and social participation.

“Gridiron GEMS is not just about sports. It is about helping girls discover their voice, build confidence, develop leadership skills and access opportunities that can shape their future. Through mentorship and menstrual health support, we are creating a pathway that allows girls to show up fully, dream boldly and participate without limitations,” she said.

Damhindi noted that a major component of the programme is the establishment of a structured mentorship network linking girls with accomplished professionals and role models from sectors such as education, entrepreneurship, health, media, leadership and sports.

She explained that the mentorship programme is designed to foster long-term relationships capable of guiding participants through educational, personal and career development challenges.

In partnership with the Pads for Her Initiative, Gridiron GEMS is also tackling menstrual poverty through a large-scale distribution of sanitary pads and hygiene kits to girls in vulnerable communities.

Beneficiaries receive kits containing sanitary pads, sanitary towels, roll-on deodorants, educational materials, bags and affirmation cards aimed at boosting self-esteem and promoting healthy hygiene practices.

The programme also features menstrual health education sessions intended to dispel myths surrounding menstruation and encourage proper hygiene among young girls.

Beyond health support, participants are taking part in leadership workshops, confidence-building activities and introductory flag football sessions designed to teach teamwork, discipline, perseverance and self-belief.

Organisers said the initiative aligns with growing efforts to use sports as a tool for social development and youth empowerment while creating opportunities for girls to participate actively in leadership and community development.

With the Lagos phase successfully completed, attention now shifts to Abuja and Imo State, where hundreds of additional girls are expected to benefit from school outreach programmes, mentorship sessions and community engagement activities.

NAFA has called on corporate organisations, development partners, foundations and individuals to support the initiative through sponsorships, sanitary product donations, mentorship participation and strategic partnerships.

Damhindi said increased collaboration would enable the organisation to reach more girls and deepen the programme’s impact nationwide.

“Together, we can ensure that every girl has what she needs to show up, step up and lead,” she added.