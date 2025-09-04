From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced on Thursday that its Air Component under the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) bombarded a terrorists’ hideout in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, killing 15 terrorists.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said that on 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta. The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations.”

This latest success underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians while supporting ground troops in joint operations to dismantle terrorist networks. The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defence of national security. Every successful strike brings Nigeria one step closer to lasting peace.