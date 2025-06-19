From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its air component under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has bombarded an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factory belonging to the Boko Haram terrorist group, destroyed several gun trucks, and eliminated dozens of fighters in Kwaltiri, within the Tumbuktu Triangle, Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who made this known, said the airstrike conducted on June 18 followed intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the area.

He said that surveillance confirmed the presence of an IED-making site and vehicles, which were struck in precision passes by NAF aircraft.

Ejodame, in a statement, said the operation is a major blow to the terrorists’ fighting capabilities, as the successful strikes not only disrupted their command and control as well as logistics chains but also sent shockwaves through their ranks, significantly degrading their morale and operational momentum. It reinforces NAF’s resolve to degrade terrorist capabilities and enhance security in the North East.