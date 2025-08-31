From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to global defence partnerships. Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this known during a week-long working visit to the People’s Republic of China from August 24 to 30, 2025.

The high-powered delegation, led by the CAS, engaged with top aviation and defence companies across several Chinese cities, underscoring NAF’s drive to enhance operational effectiveness through international collaboration. Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said a key highlight of the visit was the engagement with the leadership of the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) in Beijing on August 25.

Describing the talks as highly productive, the CAS said, “Our discussions with CATIC were focused on sustaining the serviceability of platforms already in our fleet. We reached renewed agreements on timely spare parts supply, stronger after-sales support, and expanded training opportunities for our personnel. This is a major boost to our operational readiness.”

At Haerbin Aircraft Company on August 26, 2025, the delegation was received by the Vice President, Mr. Wang Shilei. The company, which specialises in the production of the medium-lift Z-20 utility helicopter for the Chinese Army, Navy, and Air Force, made a detailed presentation on the platform’s capabilities and features.

The NAF team toured the Z-20 helicopter and expressed interest in conducting further technical investigations. Mr. Shilei welcomed NAF’s engagement and expressed optimism for a deeper partnership between China and Nigeria.

From Haerbin, the delegation proceeded to Chengdu, where they visited the JF-17 Aircraft Manufacturing Installation. The Chief Designer of the facility delivered a comprehensive briefing covering the JF-17B, JF-17 Block III, and the key differences between the JF-17B and NAF’s JF-17II aircraft. The NAF team inspected the JF-17B prototype at the assembly plant, assessed its cockpit layout, and undertook simulated flights on the JF-17C simulator for practical evaluation.

Speaking after inspecting production lines at Haerbin Aircraft Company and Chengdu Aircraft Company, Air Marshal Abubakar stated: “What we have seen here is a demonstration of China’s advanced aerospace technology. For us in the Nigerian Air Force, these visits are about exploring avenues for technology transfer and industrial cooperation that will directly impact our fleet modernisation and long-term self-reliance.”

At the AVIC Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Company, the CAS highlighted the growing role of drones in modern air warfare. “Unmanned systems are increasingly defining the future of air operations. Our engagement here is critical to improving our Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities, which are essential for counterterrorism and internal security operations back home,” he said.

Reflecting on the overall importance of the visit, Air Marshal Abubakar noted: “These engagements align with my vision of building an agile and resilient Air Force. By deepening our partnerships with trusted global players, we are ensuring improved fleet availability, enhanced maintenance support, and mission readiness to meet Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.” The visit not only consolidated NAF’s defence diplomacy in Asia but also reaffirmed Nigeria’s position as a committed partner in global security cooperation.