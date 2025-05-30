From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has recorded a major operational success in the ongoing counterinsurgency war with the killing of scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Bita, Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said the feat was recorded

In the early hours of Friday, after NAF combat aircraft carried out precision airstrikes on fleeing terrorists.

The attack which led to the killing of several of the terrorists, has been described as one of the most decisive blows against the group in recent times.

Ejodame, in a statement, said “The highly coordinated operation, executed under the cover of darkness, represents a major leap in ongoing efforts to dismantle the operational capabilities of terrorist elements undermining national security in the North East. He said Ground forces have since commenced clearance and exploitation operations to consolidate on the gains achieved from the successful air strikes.

The NAF wishes to reassure Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s territorial integrity and protecting law-abiding citizens. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that terrorist elements have no safe haven anywhere within the country.