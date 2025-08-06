From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for their swift and decisive action against six police officers,who extorted N2 million from its members returning from the Association’s 49th Annual General Meeting/National Convention which held in Owerri, Imo State.

The Association in a statement signed by its Cap’n, Joseph Oteri, said the incident occurred on August 3, 2025, along the outskirts of Benin City, where a group of NAS members was stopped at a police checkpoint under the guise of a routine stop-and-search operation.

The officers, comprising three Inspectors, one Constable, one unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and a confirmed ASP, resorted to intimidation and unlawfully withdrew N2 million from one member’s account using a Point of Sale (POS) machine Moniepoint Microfinance Bank belonging to Babangida Sani. In addition to the cash, personal belongings and official NAS regalia were also seized, the statement said.

“This is a gross abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust. No Nigerian-regardless of their affiliation-deserves to be subjected to such criminal conduct by officers sworn to protect them”, it noted, adding that despite the provocation, the affected members of the Confraternity upheld the Association’s values of discipline and due process by promptly filing a formal complaint.

According to the statement, the police authorities responded swiftly: the N2 million was fully recovered and returned, all seized items were restored, and the six officers were immediately identified, subjected to an orderly room trial, and recommended for dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

The NAS praised the IGP and the Edo CP for sending a clear message that police misconduct would not be tolerated, saying “This decisive response reinforces the importance of lawful redress and the commitment of the Police High Command to accountability”.

The association disclosed that it had formally written to the IGP on July 21, 2025, ahead of the Owerri convergence, informing him of the planned movement from July 31 to August 3 and requesting police support, including details of its official dress code and regalia.

It called for sustained vigilance by the police in curbing abuse and reiterated its commitment to a Nigeria governed by the rule of law, justice, and respect for human dignity.