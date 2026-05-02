My social contract with Nigerians remains intact — Tinubu

From Okwe Obi, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu has stated that his social contract regarding security, the economy, and poverty reduction remains intact.
Tinubu made this declaration yesterday at the 10th anniversary memorial lecture of the late Dr Olatunji Akintunde Braithwaite in Abuja.
He said his administration would have brought Braithwaite on board to contribute his quota to strengthening the social contract with Nigerians.
Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the President said: “Our social contract is so clear. Conditional cash transfer, the poorest of the poor, cultural development, rural growth—to help farmers evacuate their produce from rural areas to selling centres.
“The reform set up to deliberately bring to the doorsteps of our students, particularly those who are not born to wealth and privilege but are talented enough to go to university, is in place.
“They have access to healthcare for pregnant women, and government loans for small and medium-scale enterprises. The list is endless.”
According to him, Dr Braithwaite not only challenged the status quo through political activism but also through courage and public discourse, and advocated true Federalism and the restructuring of Nigeria’s governance.
“In 2014, he was a revived voice of the National Conference, wishing for a more equitable and united Nigeria. His endeavours were not solely confined to the local and political arena,” he added.
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Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, tasked politicians with emulating the late Braithwaite to ensure that good governance is sustained.
Akande said: “As we honour Dr Braithwaite, we must ask ourselves difficult questions. Where are the leaders who will speak truth without calculation?
“Where are the leaders who will serve without seeking reward? And where are the leaders who understand that power is a trust, not an entitlement? Because the future of this country will not be determined by policies alone. It will be determined by determination.
“It will be determined by the character of those who lead. Dr Tunji Braithwaite showed us that one man, armed with conviction, can stand against a system and remain unbroken. He showed us that leadership is not about winning elections.
“It is about winning the trust of history. And, long after the noise of politics fades, it is that trust that endures. As we leave here today, let us not merely celebrate him.
“Let us emulate him. Let us commit, each in our own sphere, to a higher standard of leadership—one defined not by position, but by principles; not by power, but by purpose; not by convenience, but by courage. That is the only tribute worthy of Dr Tunji Braithwaite.”
Earlier, the late Braithwaite’s daughter, Omowunmi, said: “I want to know you through stories, through public records, or through the effects of what you did.
“This event is a chance to bring those threads together. We will hear reflections, revisit moments from different periods of his life, and look at the ideas he stood for.
“The aim is simple: to bring his life back into the room between the memories of the work and the land that shaped him.”