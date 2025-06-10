Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has assured the Muslim ummah of his commitment to inclusive governance across all religious and ethnic groups in the state.

He gave the assurance when the Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI), alongside the Plateau Muslim ummah, paid him a Sallah homage yesterday in Jos.

Mutfwang, appreciating the visit, reiterated his administration’s resolve to build a united Plateau free from ethnic or religious divisions.

“On behalf of Plateau people, I sincerely appreciate this thoughtful visit to honour the governor and government. It is indeed highly appreciated.

“As a government, we deeply respect the Muslim ummah and your leaders, especially the Emir of Wase, this year’s Amirul-Hajj.

“I also thank His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kanam, for the leadership he provides to the Muslim community in Plateau State.

“I must particularly thank the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque for the cooperation and support extended to this administration.

“This show of love and unity from your community will never be forgotten by my government. We will continue working to unite Plateau people beyond religious and ethnic boundaries,” Mutfwang stated.

Earlier, Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muazu Muhammad, represented the state JNI leader, Sambo Haruna, Emir of Wase, during the visit.

He commended the governor for visible development in transportation, education, economy and other sectors under his leadership.

However, he urged the governor to improve security and reinstate some dismissed education workers who had issues with qualification verification. Plateau-born Nollywood filmmaker, Sani Muazu, who was part of the delegation, lauded the governor for his efforts to restore unity in the state.

He said the governor embodies true leadership and advised him to stay focused and avoid distractions in his governance approach.

The group presented the governor with a plaque for exemplary leadership.