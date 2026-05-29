Mutfwang has failed Plateau – PDP

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau has said that the zeal and expectations with which Plateau people gave Governor Caleb Mutfwang the mandate under PDP in 2023 has not matched his achievements in the past three years.

The party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2027, Mr. Sunday Garba BIggs, has therefore vowed to restore that mandate back to PDP.

Speaking at a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos on Friday, BIggs said he and majority of Plateau are disappointed at what he described as “the abysmal performance of the APC government in the last three years.”

He said that he intended introduce a paradigm shift.in governance, which would focus on restoring the glory of Plateau as a truly home of peace and tourism.

He said, “You can see for the past three years what we have all witnessed s on the Plateau. We cannot attest to any developmental effort initiated or executed by this government.

“To be very sincere, I wish you could recall the jubilation that greeted the emergence of my kinsman as the governor because I believe that his emergence was a collective effort of all Plateau people, irrespective of creed or religion.

“So there were high expectation from him, including myself. I had my own expectation, but unfortunately, from what is obtainable on the ground now, at the moment, you realize that there is so much left to be desired of his performance.

“We’ve been doing things the same way, expecting different results. Perhaps with the experience I’ve gathered over the years, over 20 years within the corridors of government, I think I can bring my experience to bear to redirect the course of Plateau, so that Plateau State can be an enviable state among the committee of states in this country.

“So taking Plateau to greater heights is not about kinship, it’s not about my person, but it’s a collective responsibility for all of us here in Plateau State. So if anyone I’m associated with does not perform, he doesn’t have the right to remain where he is, irrespective of whether he is from Mangu or from whatever part of the state.

Speaking on the factions in PDP, BIggs said that after a careful analysis he had to choose where his aspirations have a brighter future.

He said that the judgment of the Supreme Court had restored the originality of the party to the Taminu Turaki, stressing that with that ruling there’s no more faction in the party.

Biggs said that at the end of the day, there would a convergence of all groups into one PDP to prosecute the agenda of taking the state back to its roots