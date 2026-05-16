Mourinho agrees Real Madrid deal, to sign two-year contract

All is now set for Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid after the Portuguese tactician agreed every condition set by the club, AS reports.

Interim manager, Alvaro Arbeloa will depart at the end of this season having failed to impress after taking over from Xabi Alonso in January.

According to the outlet, the agreement is complete in principle, with only the final signatures still pending.

The current expectation is that Mourinho will sign a two-year agreement running until 2028.

The 63-year-old first managed the Spanish giants from 2010 to 2013, before leaving to return to Chelsea.

Plans for Mourinho’s return gained momentum late March when super-agent Jorge Mendes approached Real Madrid with the possibility of reopening talks with the manager.

Although the proposal looked unlikely at the time, it soon gained ground inside Valdebebas following concerns at the state of the dressing room and the relationship between supporters and sections of the squad.

Reports from Spain said the top echelons at the club now believed Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to restore order to the dressing room.