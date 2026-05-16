Mourinho agrees Real Madrid deal, to sign two-year contract

16 May 2026 12:53 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Jose Mourinho

Mourinho

Enugu State

All is now set for Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid after the Portuguese tactician agreed every condition set by the club, AS reports.

Interim manager, Alvaro Arbeloa will depart at the end of this season having failed to impress after taking over from Xabi Alonso in January.

According to the outlet, the agreement is complete in principle, with only the final signatures still pending.

The current expectation is that Mourinho will sign a two-year agreement running until 2028.

Other News

The 63-year-old first managed the Spanish giants from 2010 to 2013, before leaving to return to Chelsea.

Plans for Mourinho’s return gained momentum late March when super-agent Jorge Mendes approached Real Madrid with the possibility of reopening talks with the manager.

Although the proposal looked unlikely at the time, it soon gained ground inside Valdebebas following concerns at the state of the dressing room and the relationship between supporters and sections of the squad.

Reports from Spain said the top echelons at the club now believed Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to restore order to the dressing room.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News