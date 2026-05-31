MOSIEND scribe wins APGA State Assembly ticket

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Secretary General of the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Ambassador Winston Cotterel Amain, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Nembe Constituency 1 seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly elections.

The APGA State House of Assembly primary panel, led by Hon. Obiene Onaemi Ibirino, and Panel Secretary Barr. Philip William Soroh, supervised the primaries in the company of the State Chairman, Brisibe Kpodoh.

Speaking with newsmen after the primary, Ambassador Amain said he was out to effect a change in the lives of his constituents and ensure equitable distribution of wealth among all constituencies in the state through motions and laws on the floor of the House.

He noted that his decision to join politics was driven by a desire to effect change in the lives of the people of Nembe and ensure that the Local Content Act is domesticated in the state.

“I felt this was the time to apply activism to politics to agitate for a better life for my constituents. My people should be proud that I am going to defend them on the floor of the House of Assembly. Today, if you go to Nembe, you will see that governance has not been demonstrated in the lives of the people and communities,” he said.

Kpodoh, in his remarks, assured party flag bearers of the issuance of certificates of return at a scheduled gathering in Anambra State under the leadership of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, charging all candidates against anti party activities, induced defections and stepping down for opposition candidates during the general elections.