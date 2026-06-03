Monarch bags honorary doctorate from US Bible seminary

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC), Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III of Obosi Ukwalla Kingdom), was recently bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Divinity from the Bethany Bible Seminary (BBS), USA.

Speaking during the event that took place at the Eze Iweka Palace, Obosi Community, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, president/chancellor, BBS USA, Bishop Prof. Miracle Fidelis, flanked by the Nigeria National Coordinator, BBS, Apostle Dr. Sunday Iwenofu, said that the monarch attracted the revered Honorary Doctorate Degree of Divinity because of his competence, capacity and impactful leadership, which has affected Obosi community and its environs positively.

Decorating Eze Iweka III, Bishop Miracle Fidelis, a professor of Theology, asserted that BBS USA academic environment blends biblical fidelity, intellectual rigor, ethical leadership and global relevance produces graduates competent to serve the church, society, government, and global institutions.

“Igwe Chidubem Iweka stands out among other traditional rulers not just in Anambra State but the entire South East. His leadership qualities remain exceptional and impactful both in the Obosi community and across other communities in the state.

“Eze Iweka III is a leader with a human heart. A leader close to the people. He is a man who has transformed Obosi just within the shortest period. A king who is doing wonderfully well among the traditional rulers in Anambra State, hence, the reason BBS, USA has decided to bestow him with a Doctorate Degree of Divinity and honour him with an Exceptional Leadership Award today, being the 13th of May, 2026,” Fidelis said.

Responding over the development, Eze Iweka III described the honour as unquantifiable and invaluable, urging his cabinet members (Ndiichie Obosi), the Obosi Development Union (ODU) Worldwide executive members, and Obosi Urban Landlords Association who were present during the decoration to join him in thanking the delegation that came all the way from the United States of America to Obosi, Nigeria to honour him.

More so, the President General, ODU Worldwide, Barr Chimezie Obi (Nze Chinechendo), President Obosi Urban Landlords Association, Chief Emeka Asimone (Dikedioramma), and Chief Sir Sam Nwaobi, Chief Omezie Chukwurah (Oshiaa Obosi), in their separate speeches thanked Bethany Bible Seminary, USA profusely for bestowing the honorary doctorate degree of divinity on their revered traditional ruler, saying that it has added another huge title and status to Eze Iweka III (Igwe Ogadagidi).

Photo caption 1: Eze Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (3rd left) receiving the honorary degree certificate from Bishop Miracle Fidelis (2nd left) and Apostle Dr Sunday Iwenofu (Ist left) during the decoration