Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric could return to the club in any role he wants should he retire from playing after the 2026 World Cup, Diario AS reports.

The 40-year-old left the Spanish capital club to join AC Milan on a free transfer in 2025, signing a one-year contract with the option for an additional year.

The Croatia international won 28 major titles with Real Madrid over 13 years, making him the most decorated player in the club’s 122-year history.

Club president, Florentino Perez has reportedly kept the door open for his return in any executive role of his desie after retirement, which is expected to happen after the World Cup.

However, Modric has not ruled out the possibility of extending his AC Milan contract by a further year.

Therefore, his return to Real Madrid in an executive role is not fully defined, leaving his future to be decided after the 2026 World Cup.