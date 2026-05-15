Misconduct: NJC moves against 256 judicial officers, suspends two judges without pay, recommends 12 others for Court of Appeal

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has invoked it’s disciplinary powers against 256 judicial officers who were queried for various performance related issues, while recommending the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal to President Bola Tinubu.

In a marathon meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Council equally adopted a landmark policy affirming the eligibility of retired public servants for judicial appointments.

The meeting further took sweeping disciplinary actions including the suspension of two Judges for one year without pay and the rejection of appeals by eight compulsorily retired Judges from Imo State.

Those recommended for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal are: Justice Yakubu Abdulhammeed Mohammed; Justice Ajuwa Raphael, Justice Abua Ojie, Justice Ijohor Mbalamen Jennifer, Justice Shuaibu Bala, Justice Omotosho James, Justice Nwite Emeka, Justice Buba Njane, Justice Kado Sanusi, Justice Ademola Enikuomehin and Justice Dadom Julcit Veronica.

The Council at it’s 111th meeting suspended Justice Ibrahim D. Shekarau of the High Court of Nasarawa State for one year without pay for judicial misconduct involving the grant of an exparte order in breach of Rules 3.1; 3.3, and 3.5 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2016.

His suspension was sequel to a petition by Oluwafunke Obale Ozozoma over proceedings in suit No: NSD/MG56M/2025.

The petitioner alleged that Justice Shekarau granted an exparte order directing the transfer of N7m from her bank account to a third party as a purported reversal of funds.

The Council similarly suspended Justice Edward A.E. Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for one year without pay over allegations of breach of fair hearing in a matrimonial case. The decision followed a petition filed by Mr. Sunday Emmanuel Oso, who accused the judge of bias and denial of fair hearing in suit No: FCT/HC/PET/529/2024 between Lateef Adeola Oso and Sunday Emmanuel Oso.

Meanwhile, on the Imo State judicial crisis, the NJC extended the acting appointment of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as acting Chief Judge of Imo State for a further period of three months with effect from March 26 to June 26, 2026, to allow for completion of the process for appointing a substantive Chief Judge.

The Council thereafter, rejected appeals filed by eight judges of the Imo State judiciary seeking a reversal of their compulsory retirement from service over age falsification. The Council found that the affected judges failed to present fresh evidence capable of justifying a reversal of the sanctions imposed on them.

The affected judges are: Justice B.C. Iheka, Justice K.A. Leaweanya, Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi, Justice Ofoha Uchenna, Justice Everyman Eleanya, Justice Rosemond Ibe and Justice J.N.Nzeukwu.

They were among the ten judicial officers recommended for compulsory retirement at the Council’s 109th meeting held on June 25, 2025. Nine of them were found to have altered their dates of birth in official records to unlawfully extend their years in service, while Justice T. N. Nzeukwu was found to have made himself available to be sworn in as Acting Chief Judge despite being fourth in the hierarchy of Judges, contrary to section 271(4) of the 1999 constitution.

The Council however, reinstated Justice T.I Nze of the Customary Court of Appeal after he presented new evidence to the review committee which the committee found to be authentic.

Council reiterated it’s call on the Imo State judicial Service Commission to expedite the process for appointing a substantive Chief Judge to ensure stability, safeguard judicial independence, and enhance the effective administration of justice in the state.

Meanwhile, the NJC dismissed a petition filed against Justice Charles N. Wali of the Rivers State High Court over allegations of misconduct linked to the Rivers State House of Assembly crisis. The NJC found that the allegations were unsubstantiated and recommended that the petitioner, Daniel Chibuzor Amadi, be referred to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for disciplinary action over allegations described as reckless and unsupported by evidence.

The NJC also deliberated on reports covering 98 petitions submitted by its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees. Of these, 68 were dismissed for lack of merit, four judges were cautioned, one Judge received a final warning, and 11 petitions were recommended for further investigation.

The NJC in a landmark policy, reaffirmed that the 1999 constitution does not prohibit retired public servants from judicial appointments.