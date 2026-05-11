Ministry, development partners to review impact of health projects in Zamfara

11 May 2026 10:32 am WAT

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Ministry, development partners to review impact of health projects in Zamfara
Enugu State

The Zamfara State government has called for accountability, transparency and results-driven engagement among development partners operating in the state’s health sector.

The call was made by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, while declaring open the first quarter 2026 partners’ co-ordination meeting held at the Polio Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Gusau.

She described the large turnout of stakeholders as a reflection of their collective commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Zamfara State.

The meeting was convened to review health interventions and partner activities across the state, assess achievements, identify challenges and develop practical strategies for the remaining quarters of 2026.

Dr Maradun said discussions at the forum would focus on projects already implemented rather than proposed plans, urging partners to provide verifiable evidence of impact and openly discuss challenges affecting implementation.

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She also directed all partners to clearly indicate the commencement and completion dates of every project presented at the meeting, according to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Suleiman Isah.

“Zamfara State cannot build a durable health system on uncertain timelines. Every intervention must have a clearly defined duration to enable proper coordination and accountability,” she said.

The commissioner assured partners of the continued support of the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal in creating an enabling environment for the successful implementation of health programmes across the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Rilwanu Musa Zurmi, called for practical and solution-oriented discussions during the meeting.

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